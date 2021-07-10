Akhil Gogoi Should Do Some Basic Studies: Jayanta Malla Baruah

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Malla Baruah to Akhil Gogoi

BJP leader Jayanta Malla Baruah said that Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi should be doing some basic studies before calling the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma uneducated.

The BJP leader and former MLA made the statement while addressing the media in a press meet held at the BJP headquarter of Assam on Saturday.

The press meet was organised to forward a reaction after peasant leader and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi called CM Sarma uneducated after he said that legislators do not have any power other than framing laws.

Baruah said, “Doctors have said that Akhil Gogoi is a mentally unstable person.”

He further stated that Akhil Gogoi had made claims without having any verified proofs.

While making an attack towards the peasant leader and MLA Akhil Gogoi, Baruah further stated that the contribution made by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in the history of Assamese language is notable. This is written clearly in the ‘onkiya naat’ of Birinchi Kumar Baruah.

He said, “The contributions made by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Sarat Chandra Basu must be remembered with honour.”

“Both the leaders have help Assam by their wise suggestion at time of crisis in the state which Akhil Gogoi have disrespected,” said Baruah.

