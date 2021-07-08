Akhil Gogoi Slams CM Sarma For Undermining Legislators’ Role

Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi on Thursday condemned Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s statement that legislators do not have any power other than framing laws.

“The Assam CM tried to reduce the power of MLAs. His statement was against the established norms, many Supreme Court judgments outlining the power of an MLA and the spirit of the Constitution. It is very dangerous for our democracy,” Gogoi said at a press conference today.

“If he cannot show any rule, I demand a public apology from him for trying to demean the MLAs of Assam. I appeal to all MLAs of the state to oppose his statement. I will raise this in the upcoming Assembly session,” the Independent legislator said to the media.

Gogoi listed out a number of government committees where MLAs are either presidents or members and said that they have the power to instruct officials of various departments.

As per reports, on July 6, Sarma had said that the MLAs can frame laws in the assembly but it is the duty of the ministers to implement them and government officers will listen to the ministers.

An assembly constituency earlier had only an MLA, but now it has a ”guardian minister” too, he had said.

The BJP-led government of the state has appointed ”guardian ministers” to look after various aspects of the districts. One ”guardian minister” has been selected for three-four districts. On the appointment of ”guardian ministers”, Gogoi claimed that the creation of any such position is “totally illegal”.

