Akhil Gogoi Is Stable and is in Home Isolation: GMCH Superintendent

Raijor Dal chief and Sivsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi’s health is now stable, said Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Superintendent Dr. Abhijit Sarma.

The Sivasagar MLA had tested positive for COVID-19 along with his son and wife on Saturday last.

As per reports, Gogoi’s oxygen level dropped after which he was taken to the hospital for treatment. He later returned home back and is now under home isolation.

However, he has not yet tested negative for the virus.  

