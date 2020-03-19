Akhil Gogoi Taken Into Custody by Sivasagar Police

The Sivasagar police have taken Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) chief Akhil Gogoi into their custody on Thursday. Akhil was taken to Sivasagar from Central Jail by the Sivasagar police in the wee hours of Thursday secretly.

Akhil was taken in a Xylo car with black glass.

It may be mentioned that the Sivasagar Police have re-appealed for the arrest of the peasant leader at the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Sivasagar soon after he was granted bail by NIA Court on Tuesday.

The Sivasagar police appealed for the re-arrest of Gogoi in connection with the case no. 1344/2019 u/s 120(B)/143/150/153/153(A)/157/158/183/188/291/431, registered in December last year.