Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has tested positive for COVID-19 along with his son and wife, he informed on Saturday.

Taking to Facebook, he said that he is currently under home quarantine and urged anyone who came in contact with him to get tested.

On Friday, Assam reported 2,348 new COVID-19 cases out of 30,109 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 861 people were discharged, taking the total number of recovered patients to 6,17,825.