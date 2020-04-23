Akhil Gogoi to be produced at NIA Court today

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi will be produced at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Thursday. He has been brought to Guwahati from Dibrugarh jail on Wednesday.

The NIA sought Gogoi into their custody based on the case registered against him at Chabua police station. The investigation agency will seek Gogoi into their custody in the new case.

It may be mentioned that the peasant leader was arrested by Dibrugarh Police on April 1 under Case no 289/19 registered against him at Chabua police station.

A hearing of the said case was due today at Sivasagar district jail through a video conferencing but he was arrested before the hearing.

However, on April 8, the Gauhati High Court stayed an order passed by the NIA Court directing that Gogoi be released on bail.

The NIA, which is investigating the case, had rushed to the court objecting to the bail. Gogoi was granted bail by the National Investigation Agency court here on March 17 in the NIA case in which he was booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Akhil became eligible for default bail after the NIA, which accused him of having nexus with Maoists since 2009, failed to furnish a chargesheet in the case within 90 days. The NIA sought Akhil’s custody for another 90 days but the court rejected it.