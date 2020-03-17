Akhil Gogoi to be re-arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
Akhil Gogoi to be re-arrested
Hours after KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi was granted bail by a special court of National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Guwahati, the Assam Police have appealed for re-arrest of the social-activist on Tuesday evening.

According to reports, the Sivasagar police have appealed for the re-arrest of the peasant leader at the Sivasagar Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court on Tuesday evening.

The Sivasagar police appealed for the re-arrest of Gogoi in connection with the case no. 1344/2019 u/s 120(B)/143/150/153/153(A)/157/158/183/188/291/431, registered in December last year.

It may be mentioned here that the special NIA court has agreed to release Akhil Gogoi after NIA failed to file the chargesheet against Gogoi even after 90 days of his arrest.

