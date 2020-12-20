Akhil Gogoi To Contest Assembly Polls From Sivasagar

In a major development, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti founder leader Akhil Gogoi would be contesting from Sivasagar constituency in the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections next year, the student-peasant organisation’s president Dhajjya Konwar informed.

The peasant leader founded the newly floated political party Raijor Dal in October this year following the Anti-CAA protests and being at constant loggerhead with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Konwar also announced that the flag of Raijor Dal will be revealed today.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed president of Assam Jatiya Parishad Lurin Jyoti Gogoi who will also contest from Sivasagar in the assembly polls have started to advocate for a likely alliance between AJP and Raijor Dol.

Gogoi was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for organising rigorous protest sagainst the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 12. After being in custody of the agency for 10 days, Gogoi was has been kept in judicial custody since December 25. After being on bail for a short span of time, Akhil was again arrested in March this year.

The KMSS leader’s last hearing on December 8 was adjourned due to an internet connectivity issue at the Gauhati High Court.

Gogoi was booked by NIA under sections of 124A, 153A, 153B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the sections of 18 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPAA).