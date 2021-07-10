Akhil Gogoi to Get Only 2 Mins To Speak In Assembly Meeting

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing the press meet today said that those candidates from independent parties with only get 2 minutes to speak in the Legislative Assembly meeting directing it towards the Sivasagar MLA, Akhil Gogoi.

The CM also made some other statements directing towards Akhil Gogoi on the recent statements made by Akhil Gogoi where he said that the CM should study the constitution before making any statements.

CM Sarma said, “I have said whatever is written on the constitution. Those who are against my statements must read the constitution themselves.

While attacking the Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi with his words, CM Sarma said that the independent candidates will only get 2 minutes of time to speak in the Legislative Assembly meeting where they have to complete whatever they want to say.

Parties with maximum MLAs will get maximum time to speak. BJP will be getting two hours to speak, Congress will get 1 hour, informed the CM.

He said, “Everyone must respect democracy. We won’t sit and clap our hands whenever someone makes lame statements.”

CM Sarma also made few statements related to ULFA (I) where he said that ULFA (I) must leave the demand for sovereignity and take another approach.

There is so crackdown on ULFA by the government, said the CM.

Moreover, no one will be allowed to roam with a weapon, said the CM while awaiting better times.