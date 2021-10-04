Akhil Gogoi Visits Bridge Construction Site In Majuli Ahead Of Bypolls

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi visited the bridge construction site in Dakhshinpat area in Majuli on Monday morning.

The MLA interacted with the company officials as well as the local public while also taking a view on the construction work.

Since the DPR is not ready, the construction work of the bridge is on zero progress, said Akhil Gogoi.

He also said that there is no service road and the people of Majuli are being made fool as the BJP are busy in their politics.

He further informed that there is no provision of medical facilities and good internet connectivity.

On asked about the bypolls, Akhil Gogoi said, “We won’t compete in any other constituencies except for Thaora.

He said that they are in full support towards Bhupen Bora playing from Bhabanipur and Thirtha Bhuyan from Majuli.