Akhil Gogoi’s Mother Admitted to JMCH

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) chief Akhil Gogoi’s mother Priyada Gogoi has been seriously ill. She has been admitted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).

It may be mentioned that she was suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes for few months. Her health deteriorated since her son has been arrested in December last year after taking active participation in the anti-CAA movement. She also repeatedly requested the government to release her son from jail but the government remained silent on the issue.

Notably, Akhil Gogoi is also undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after he fell ill at Guwahati Central Jail where he was remanded under various cases.

However, the Gauhati High Court has granted bail to the peasant leader in three cases lodged with Chabua police against him on July 16th, 2020. He has been granted bail in case number 293/2019, 296/2019 and 307/2019.