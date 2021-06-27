Akhil Gogoi’s Mother Bids Tearful Adieu to Her Imprisoned Son

Sivasagar MLA and Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) founder Akhil Gogoi’s mother Priyada cried her eyes out as Akhil Gogoi leaves his Guwahati house to return back to prison today.

Gogoi, who came to visit his 84-year-old ailing mother was brought back to jail today as his 48-hour parole period ran out.

Akhil’s mpther was seen crying while people tried to console her saying that it is only a matter of time until her son comes home free.

Cries of ‘Joi Aai Axom’ echoed as Akhil embraced his mother for one single time before leaving.

Addressing the media earlier today, Akhil revealed that he ate and slept with his mother but there was a bit of inconvenience due to a power outage.

He also met the locals of his native village who showered him with immense love and warmth in his two days visit.

As per reports, Akhil Gogoi’s lawyer Shantanu Borthakur asked for parole after his 14-year-old son contracted COVID-19 and his 84-year-old mother –who suffers from diabetes has not been keeping well at all.