Akhil sent to 14-day judicial custody

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi has been once again sent to 14-day judicial custody. A special NIA court in Guwahati sent the KMSS leader to judicial custody on Friday.

The police arrested Gogoi, who was leading an anti- Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) movement from Jorhat on December 12. He was brought to Guwahati where the police registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against him the following day. Earlier, the NIA court on January 10 rejected NIA’s plea to have Gogoi in its custody for 10 days and had sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

On the other hand, Gogoi, while reaching court said that the time for the symbolic protest was over. Now is the time to stage massive protest against the CAA but the movement in Assam is not that strong. He said that if the people won’t protest unitedly then the Assamese community will be destroyed.