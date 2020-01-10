Akhil to be produced before court today

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi will be produced before a special NIA court in Guwahati on Friday. He was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on December 26.

Akhil Gogoi was arrested under the UAPA amidst the widespread protests in Assam over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He was said to be instrumental in mobilising protests across several districts in Assam against the contentious CAA.

Earlier on December 26, the NIA court pulled up the anti-terror agency for taking Gogoi to Delhi without intimating it when the KMSS leader was in their custody.

He was arrested by Jorhat police on December 12 and later handed over to the NIA.