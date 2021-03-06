Akhil To Contest Assam Polls From Sivasagar & Mariani | Full List Of Raijor Dal Candidates

Founding president of the newly floated regional party Raijor Dal, Akhil Gogoi, will be contesting the upcoming Assam Assembly elections from Mariani and Sivasagar constituencies.

The party’s secretary Manoj Gogoi made the declaration outside Gauhati Medical College and Hospital where the jailed activist Akhil Gogoi is currently admitted.

Earlier today, the working president Bhasko D Saikia announced that the party would be contesting a total of eighteen Assembly seats in the first two phases, of which, the party will fight 12 seats in the first phase, while, the remaining six seats will be contested by the candidates in the second phase.

The Complete List Of the Constituencies and Candidates

First Phase

Chabua: Dwiponjyoti Phukan

Moran: Mohini Mohan Ligira

Mahmara: Lohit Gogoi

Sivasagar & Mariani : Akhil Gogoi

Teok: Kabindra Chetia Phukan

Bokakhat: Jiwan Bora

Rupohihat: Najrul Islam

Dhing: Mehboob Muktab

Tezpur: Alok Nath

Bihpuria: Anup Saikia

Rangapara: Bijay Tirki

Second Phase