Akhil To Contest Assam Polls From Sivasagar & Mariani | Full List Of Raijor Dal Candidates
Founding president of the newly floated regional party Raijor Dal, Akhil Gogoi, will be contesting the upcoming Assam Assembly elections from Mariani and Sivasagar constituencies.
The party’s secretary Manoj Gogoi made the declaration outside Gauhati Medical College and Hospital where the jailed activist Akhil Gogoi is currently admitted.
Earlier today, the working president Bhasko D Saikia announced that the party would be contesting a total of eighteen Assembly seats in the first two phases, of which, the party will fight 12 seats in the first phase, while, the remaining six seats will be contested by the candidates in the second phase.
The Complete List Of the Constituencies and Candidates
First Phase
- Chabua: Dwiponjyoti Phukan
- Moran: Mohini Mohan Ligira
- Mahmara: Lohit Gogoi
- Sivasagar & Mariani : Akhil Gogoi
- Teok: Kabindra Chetia Phukan
- Bokakhat: Jiwan Bora
- Rupohihat: Najrul Islam
- Dhing: Mehboob Muktab
- Tezpur: Alok Nath
- Bihpuria: Anup Saikia
- Rangapara: Bijay Tirki
Second Phase
- Raha: Rubul Das
- Rangia: Hareswar Barman
- Kamalpur: Jitul Deka
- Karimganj: Sahabul Islam Choudhury (Parul Choudhury)
- Dalgaon: Omar Ali
- Jamunamukh: Dilwara Begum Choudhurt