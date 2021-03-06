Top StoriesRegional

Akhil To Contest Assam Polls From Sivasagar & Mariani | Full List Of Raijor Dal Candidates

By Pratidin Bureau
15

Founding president of the newly floated regional party Raijor Dal, Akhil Gogoi, will be contesting the upcoming Assam Assembly elections from Mariani and Sivasagar constituencies.

The party’s secretary Manoj Gogoi made the declaration outside Gauhati Medical College and Hospital where the jailed activist Akhil Gogoi is currently admitted.

Earlier today, the working president Bhasko D Saikia announced that the party would be contesting a total of eighteen Assembly seats in the first two phases, of which, the party will fight 12 seats in the first phase, while, the remaining six seats will be contested by the candidates in the second phase.

Related News

Nagaon: Fire At Swiss Gate Bazaar, 5 Shops Gutted

Kejriwal Announces New School Education Board For Delhi

Farmers’ Protest Enters 100th Day, Expressway Blocked

Assam Polls: Raijol Dal To Contest 18 Constituencies In…

The Complete List Of the Constituencies and Candidates

First Phase

  • Chabua: Dwiponjyoti Phukan
  • Moran: Mohini Mohan Ligira
  • Mahmara: Lohit Gogoi
  • Sivasagar & Mariani : Akhil Gogoi
  • Teok: Kabindra Chetia Phukan
  • Bokakhat: Jiwan Bora
  • Rupohihat: Najrul Islam
  • Dhing: Mehboob Muktab
  • Tezpur: Alok Nath
  • Bihpuria: Anup Saikia
  • Rangapara: Bijay Tirki

Second Phase

  • Raha: Rubul Das
  • Rangia: Hareswar Barman
  • Kamalpur: Jitul Deka
  • Karimganj: Sahabul Islam Choudhury (Parul Choudhury)
  • Dalgaon: Omar Ali
  • Jamunamukh: Dilwara Begum Choudhurt
You might also like
Top Stories

State govt acts tough against Rhino poaching: Sonowal

Regional

IAF pays last tributes to An-32 martyrs

Regional

Coronavirus: City Police limits public gatherings

National

4 Naxals killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

Top Stories

ICC Women’s World Cup To Kick Off In March 2022

Regional

‘The Sentinel’ Editor gets 1-month jail

Comments
Loading...