Akhil’s health condition stable

The health condition of peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, who was arrested in December during the mass movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, is stable.

“Gogoi is improving steadily. But he still remains very weak”, KMSS joint secretary Mukut Deka said.

Akhil is currently lodged in Guwahati Central Jail. Recently, he complained of severe back pain and fever. The KMSS moved the NIA Special Court a few days back with a petition seeking medical treatment for Gogoi.

Acting on the petition, the court asked the jail authority to arrange necessary medical treatment for him and to provide copies of all medical reports to his family.

Akhil has been long suffering from severe back pain and kidney-related issues and was under constant medical observation at the time of his arrest on December 12, 2019.