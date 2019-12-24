Akhil’s home turns into protest zone

The locals of Selenghat area in Mariani on Tuesday took part in a sit-in demonstration in front of peasants’ leader Akhil Gogoi’s home, demanding the immediate release of the leader.

Terming it as a government-aided conspiracy, the people and various organizations of Selenghat area in Golaghat district on Tuesday expressed strong resentment over the detention of Anti-CAA protesters from different walks of life to stop the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Priyada Gogoi, mother of Akhil Gogoi, the peasant rights group from Assam – Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) – began an indefinite hunger strike on December 20 demanding the immediate release of her son from the custody of the National Investigative Agency (NIA).

The health condition of KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi’s mother, Priyada Gogoi, whose indefinite hunger strike entered its third day on Sunday, turned serious and people had requested to break her fast.

Ending her 3-day fast on Sunday when she took a few drops of milk, 81-year-old Priyada Gogoi could not hold back her tears. A few moments later the frail woman, who had been force-fed all these days, regained composure and announced that she would go for fasting again when her health condition improves.