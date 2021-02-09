Akhil’s Mother Admitted To ICU In JMCH

Peasant leader Akhil Gogoi’ s mother Priyada Gogoi has been admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for old-age related ailments on Tuesday morning.

As per initial reports, Priyada Gogoi’s condition is stable. However, she has been kept in ICU for further observation.

Gogoi is a diabetic patient who was admitted to JMCH after her blood sugar levels increased, following which she had vomiting, diarrhea, and complained of poor vision since last two days.

The Raijar Dal founder-president and Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti chief Akhil Gogoi has been in judicial custody since December 2019 for inciting violence during the Anti-CAA protests.

Gogoi’s mother has participated in several protests including hunger strikes demanding the release of her son. She was also present at Raijor Dal’s first state convention held in Moran last month.