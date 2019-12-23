Akhil’s mother ends 3-day fast; health condition serious

Ending her 3-day fast on Sunday when she took a few drops of milk, 81-year-old Priyada Gogoi could not hold back her tears. A few moments later the frail woman, who had been force-fed all these days, regained composure and announced that she would go for fasting again when her health condition improves.

Priyada Gogoi when asked said that she would not break his fast till all her demands are met.

The health condition of KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi’s mother, Priyada Gogoi, whose indefinite hunger strike entered its third day on Sunday, turned serious and people had requested to break her fast.

Priyada Gogoi began an indefinite hunger strike in front of her house at Selenghat in Assam’s Golaghat district on Friday, demanding his immediate release. She said he had no link with Maoists.

Gogoi’s condition deteriorated since yesterday and but she didn’t want to end her indefinite hunger strike. “Her health was a matter of concern as her condition deteriorated since Saturday”, locals said.