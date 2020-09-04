Akshay Kumar Brings Action Game To Honour Soldiers

An indigenously-developed action game will soon hit the Indian markets. Named as FAU-G (Fearless And United-Guards), the game is owned by Akshay Kumar.

This has been announced by the actor himself on his twitter handle.

Kumar tweeted regarding the game that it will also teach the players regarding the sacrifices of the Indian soldiers.

He tweeted, “Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeerTrust” #FAUG.”