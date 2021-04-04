Top StoriesNational Akshay Kumar Tests Positive For COVID-19 By Pratidin Bureau Last updated Apr 4, 2021 0 Share Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19, he informed on Twitter. The 53-year-old actor said he is under home quarantine and following all protocols. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/w9Q7m54BUN— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 4, 2021 Related News Chattisgarh: 15 Jawans Go Missing After Gunbattle With… Apr 4, 2021 Amit Shah To Campaign For Himanta Today Apr 4, 2021 Assam: 68 New COVID Cases Apr 3, 2021 FIR Against Kamalpur BJP Candidate For Threatening Cong… Apr 3, 2021 On the work front, Kumar is prepping for Ram Setu in Ayodhya. Akshay KumarCOVID-19 0 Share