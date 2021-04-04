Top StoriesNational

Akshay Kumar Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19, he informed on Twitter.

The 53-year-old actor said he is under home quarantine and following all protocols.

Related News

Chattisgarh: 15 Jawans Go Missing After Gunbattle With…

Amit Shah To Campaign For Himanta Today

Assam: 68 New COVID Cases

FIR Against Kamalpur BJP Candidate For Threatening Cong…

On the work front, Kumar is prepping for Ram Setu in Ayodhya.

You might also like
Regional

Assam tea creates World Record, sold at Rs 39,001 per kg

National

Another Hizbul operative arrested in Assam

Top Stories

COVID Assam: 13 New Cases, 1 Death

Sports

BCCI Reduces IPL 2020 Prize Money

Top Stories

Pulwama Terror Attack Mastermind Killed In Encounter

Sports

Ben Stokes Nominated For New Zealander of the Year

Comments
Loading...