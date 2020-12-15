Akshay Kumar To Be Invited To Kaziranga

Authorities of Kaziranga National Park on Tuesday announced Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar would be invited to the park next year.

The actor would be asked to most likely visit between February and March.

“Akshay Kumar will be invited to Kaziranga National Park” announced Kaziranga National Park’s Director P Shivakumar.

A new road has been constructed in the park’s cluster of Bandordubi from the funds the actor had donated during the Assam floods in July 2019. The route will be used as highland during the flood season to provide shelter to wildlife. Furthermore, two electric boats will be provided and used as relief camps. The boats have been named as ‘Akshay Rath’.

“In Kukurakata hill, near the tiger project area, a new model of water conservation will be constructed from the funds donated by the actor” director added.

“Absolutely heartbreaking to know about the devastation by floods in Assam. All affected, humans or animals,deserve support in this hour of crisis. I’d like to donate 1cr each to the CM Relief Fund & for Kaziranga Park rescue” he had tweeted back in July.

The National Park is one of the major tourist attractions in the country. After the smooth completion of all the work, the actor will be invited to Kaziranga by the park authorities.