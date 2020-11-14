Akshay Kumar Unveils His Next Film – ‘Ram Setu’

On the occasion of Diwali 2020, actor Akshay Kumar took to twitter and unveiled his first look from his next venture – Ram Setu. The poster features Akshay as a traveler in a shirt and cargo trousers with handbag hanging around his shoulder. He is also seen sporting slightly longer hair and a saffron scarf around his neck.

“This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt – RAM SETU ! Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali!” he tweeted.

This Deepawali,let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come.

Taking this mammoth task ahead,here is our humble attempt – #RamSetu

Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali! pic.twitter.com/ZQ2VKWJ1xU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2020

The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma. He previously directed films like the Zoya Factor, Parmanu, Tere Bin laden and others.

Apart from Ram Setu, Akshay’s upcocming film includes Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bell Bottom and Atrangi Re.

On Nov 9, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii was released on Disney+Hotstar. It received mediocre reviews.