ALA Autumn Session Begins Today

The four-day autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) began on Monday.
In view of the outbreak of coronavirus, only 50% of the MLAs will be physically attending all four days, while, the other 50 percent will attend and follow the session from the legislature’s party offices.
The leader of each party will decide the time for the party MLAs to attend the sessions which will be on a rotational basis.
21 Bills are likely to be tabled during this autumn session of the House. The ‘Supplementary Demands for Grants’ or the ‘Supplementary Budget’ 2020-2021 will be placed on the first day.
Other bills to be tabled are:
- The Moran Autonomous Council Bill, 2020
- The Motak Autonomous Council Bill, 2020
- The Kamatapur Autonomous Council Bill, 2020
- The Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council Bill, 2020
- The Assam Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill-2020
- The Assam Taxation (Liquidation of Arrear Dues)(Amendment) Bill-2020
- The Assam Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill-2020
- The Assam Municipal (Amendment) Bill-2020
- The Assam Agricultural Produce & Livestock Marketing (Promotion & Facilitation Bill-2020
- The Assam College Employees (Provincialisation)(Amendment) Bill-2020
- The Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya Bill-2020
- The Assam Skill University Bill-2020′ of the Skill Employment & Entrepreneurship Department.
- The Factories (Assam Amendment) Bill-2020
- The Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) (Assam Amendment) Bill-2020′ of the Labour Welfare Department.
- The Assam Motor Vehicle Taxation (Amendment) Bill-2020
- The Assam Inland Water Transport Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill-2020
- The Assam Ease of Doing Business (Amendment) Bill-2020
- The Assam Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Facilitation of Establishment and Operation) Bill-2020
- The Assam Heritage (Tangible) Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Maintenance Bill-2020
- The Bengal, Agra and Assam Civil Courts (Assam Amendment) Bill-2020,
- The National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam (Amendment) Bill-2020′