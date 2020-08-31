ALA Autumn Session Begins Today

The four-day autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) began on Monday.

In view of the outbreak of coronavirus, only 50% of the MLAs will be physically attending all four days, while, the other 50 percent will attend and follow the session from the legislature’s party offices.

The leader of each party will decide the time for the party MLAs to attend the sessions which will be on a rotational basis.

21 Bills are likely to be tabled during this autumn session of the House. The ‘Supplementary Demands for Grants’ or the ‘Supplementary Budget’ 2020-2021 will be placed on the first day.

Other bills to be tabled are: