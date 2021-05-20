Alarming Terrorism Challenges Amid COVID-19 Scare

The news report was originally published in Assamese by the digital desk of Asomiya Pratidin and the following is an interpretation of the report.

Amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic across India, an alarming situation has aroused concerning the internal security of Indian states including Assam. In a recent research survey conducted by a law and order enforcement and intelligence agency, in its findings stated, that the growing intruders and involvement of extremist organisation from neighbouring Islamic countries.

The findings of the report has revealed that religious based extremist and terrorist outfits such as Islamic State (IS), Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS), Indian Mujahideen (IM), Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Neo-JMB, Al Qaeda, other ‘Jehadi’ organizations have been gradually expanding its base in atleast 24 states including Assam. Moreover, the devastating second wave of pandemic in the country and recently concluded elections have helped such organizations to create widespread extensions in different parts of the country.

In this connection, recently, the Director General of Assam Police during a press conference hinted at a tactical resurgence of Islamic terrorism in the state. However, even before this press conference was held, the agency who conducted the research revealed that the central Home ministry was notified about these organizations trying to persuade and influence religious minorities specifically the poverty stricken and underprivileged individuals and communities.

The report has also revealed that such organizations have teams and leaders who are primarily function from the national capital and shockingly the findings state that the over 20 lakh people have been recruited in 24 states. The report also asserted that many individuals and also non-governmental firms who get involved with these organizations are actually unaware that they were even working with extremist or terrorist organizations. The report said these citizens were lulled into various ‘Jehadi activities’ in disguise of working for social and developmental causes.

The report also explained that through various illegal activities carried out by intruders and infiltrators including running syndicates of cattle smuggling, drugs smuggling, and human trafficking are a part of the systematic terrorism and extremism. The findings of the report claimed that in Assam, there are three leading suspects who are agents of Bangladesh and have even established good relations with some of the top administrative officials of the state. Although they have been identified as smugglers of illicit goods, the secret agents have been expanding their organisational base in Assam and other parts of the northeastern region and the country.

In the report’s findings, it has also been alleged that in spite of the investigative and intelligence agencies cautioning top-notch officials of the state and centre such activities continue under the carpet which has triggered a threat to the internal security of the state and country.