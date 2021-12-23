Albino Hog Deer Spotted at Kaziranga National Park

An Albino Hog Deer has been spotted in Kaziranga National Park which attracted the tourists. The hog deer has been spotted at Kohora range. Earlier, a Albino Hog Deer was also spotted at Burhapahar range in Kaziranga.

Director of the park P Shivkumar said that this is not a new species of deer. He said that the colour of the deer changed due to genetic reason and that it is also not a disease. “Just as the colour of panther is black and colour of tiger changes to golden, the colour of deer also changed due to genetic reason,” said Shivkumar.

He further stated that the Albino hog deer has become the main attraction for tourists this year.

It may be mentioned that the World Heritage Site has witnessed large numbers of tourists this year breaking the earlier record amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “The tourists who flocked to Kaziranga have not only kept themselves limited in enjoying the scenic beauty but also they try to understand the lifestyles of the local people,” the Director said.

Most of the tourists urge to know the history and culture of the state. Meanwhile, the tourists visiting Kaziranga Hut received a warm welcome by the local women and each of the tourist enjoyed traditional foods and learnt about the traditional dresses and culture of the state.

The women institution in Kaziranga ‘ Kaziranga Hut’ attracted large number of foreign and domestic tourists since 2004 which was opened with the aim to make Kaziranga ‘polythene free.’

