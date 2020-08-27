Alert! Assam May Face Shortage of LPG Cylinder

Assam may face a shortage of LPG Cylinders once again.

The shortage may come about in light of the fact that all the LPG Cylinder plants of Northeast have decided to halt their operations for an indefinite period in opposition to the alleged conspiracy of IOCL to move its tender application office to Kolkata from Guwahati.

All plants of t NE, including Bangaigaon LPG Plant, Mirza LPG Plant, Gopanari LPG Plant, Tinsukia LPG Plant, Duliajan LPG Plant, Sekmai LPG Plant, Dimapur LPG Plant and Tripura LPG Plant will remain closed.

There have also been accusations of the IOCL depriving the indigenous people at the expense of others.