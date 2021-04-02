Alia Bhatt Tests Positive for COVID-19

With the Bollywood film industry which turned into a COVID hotspot after several actors, directors, music composers tested positive for COVID-19, the next comes the number of Alia Bhatt who confirmed her detection with the virus on Friday through an Instagram post.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to inform her fans and followers about the same. She wrote that as soon as she tested positive for the virus she immediately isolated herself and will be in quarantine. This comes days after her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor tested negative of the virus.

In a statement released in the Instagram post, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love & support. Please stay safe & take care (sic).”