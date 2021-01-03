All Assam Inter Club Golf Tournament Held Today

The inaugural tournament of the All Assam Inter Club Golf was held at Misa Polo Club in Kellydan Tea Estate (3 hours from Guwahati) on Sunday. The tournament is an effort by a dedicated group of golfers in their continued quest to popularize the game in the region.

A total of seven clubs across the North East Region had taken part in the BORBHAG Cup for 2021. The Clubs were – Guwahati Railway, Guwahati Repta, Tezpur GTA Club, ONGC Golf Club, Nazira, Dimapur Club, Jorhat Gymkhana Club and Misa Polo Club.

Misa Polo Club bagged the winner title of the All Assam Inter Club Golf Tournament: The BORBHAG Cup, while Jorhat Gymkhana Club stood at the runners up position.

The winner and runner up of the BORBHAG Cup are listed as follows:

Best Gross Winner and Runner up 0-24 – Jakir Hussain (winner); Vikas Agarwal (runner up)

Best Net Winner and Runner up 0-24 – Rajiv Sharma (winner); K.C. Kalita (runner up)

Stable ford winner and Runner up 0-9 – S.N. Chaudhary

Stable ford winner and Runner up 10-17 – Chandan Saihia

Stable ford winner and Runner up 18-24 – Col. Abhishek

Skill:

Closest to the pin – Mr. Manoranjan Talukdar

Straightest drive – Col. Jyanto

Longest drive – Lt. Col. Hitesh Koshik

Runners Up Team – Jorhat Gymkhana Club

J. N. Goswami, The BORBHAG Group speaking on the event

The ‘BORBHAG Group’ serves as agents of change in the society by engaging and bringing together stakeholders and influencers including government, industry, think tanks, economists and development sector. It was founded in 2015.

“The custodian of the trophy is Jorhat Gymkhana Club (JGC) and we intend to expand the tournament to a two-day affair from next year (to be hosted at JGC), subject to the support of all golf loving sportspersons – an indication of which will be noticed in this year’s inaugural” it stated in a press release.