All Assam Moot Court Competition Held In Guwahati

Guwahati: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) of Kamrup Metro under the Aegis of Assam State Legal Services Authority in collaboration with J.B. Law College organised the All Assam Moot Court Competition on Tuesday at the college premises.

The competition was held as part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav” to commemorate the 75th year of India’s Independence and 25 years of NALSA.

Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Judge Gauhati High Court, and Executive Chairman, A.S.L.S.A in presence of Retd Justice Biplob Kumar Sarma and Retd Justice H.N.Sarma inaugurated the competition. J.B. Law College, principal, Dr. Malabika Talukdar welcomed guests, students, and the participants, whike, C.P. Talukdar, Secretary, DLSA, Kamrup Metro delivered the vote of thanks.

“The Moot Court Competition is part of the one and a half month long campaign undertaken to create a Legal Awareness all over the State of Assam and specially in the District of Kamrup Metro by to ensure that true and competent legal assistance is provided to the marginalise and poor beneficiaries, women, children, etc to resolve their long standing legal issues,” a release stated.

November 9 is also celebrated as Legal Services Day across the country and an awareness programme was also conducted by the organisers at the college premises.

“The students were made aware the big role that they can play in ensuring the spread of knowledge of law to the interiors of the State and how they can help the needy,” the release added.

The campaign for spreading legal awareness was launched by President Ram Nath Kovind on October 2, and a cycle rally was flagged in Guwahati on the same day and will culminate on November 14 this year.

So far, 126 such legal awareness programmes and camps have been organised in the Kamrup Metro and in interior places.