All contacts of Kanika Kapoor traced, tested negative

By Pratidin Bureau
The health authorities have tracked down all the individuals who came in contact with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor. Reportedly, the samples collected from these individuals have tested negative.

As per the report the authorities have tested the individuals so far and all of them have tested negative. More people would be tested in the coming days if they show Covid-19 symptoms.

The individuals traced include those who were guests at the four parties attended by Kapoor and also people present at the shops and salons visited by her. Such establishments including the Taj Hotel where Kapoor stayed have been temporarily shut as a preventive measure.

Kapoor had prominently come in contact with senior politicians like Vasundhara Raje, her son and BJP MP Dushyant Singh and former union minister Jatin Prasad. They have tested negative for Covid-19.

Kapoor is currently admitted in Lucknow’s SGPGI medical college.

