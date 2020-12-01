All COVID Centres, Shelters Closed Down In Assam: Himanta

Assam health and family welfare minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the state government has closed all COVID Care Centres and temporary shelters in Assam as a substantial decline in the number of COVID-19 cases has been witnessed of late.

“Patients are now being treated in hospitals such as Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) and the COVID Care Hospital at Kalapahar,” Sarma said.

“Moreover, out of these cases (registered per week) about 20 to 22 cases are detected at the airport or railway station, which means that people coming to the state from outside are testing positive. So we have decided to keep testing stringent at the airport and railway station,” he said.

As per reports, the weekly decline in the number of cases has been very steady during November, from 325 cases in the first week to 158 cases in the last week.

The minister asserted that while COVID situation in the state is quite “under control”, the government would still continue to remain alert and take stringent measures if the situation demanded. He added that a “contingency plan is in place for meeting any eventuality”.

The state of Assam currently has 3350 active COVID cases.