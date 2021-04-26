All Educational Institutions In Guwahati Declared Closed Till May 11

As active cases of coronavirus cases have crossed the 1000-mark on Monday in the district of Kamrup Metropolitan, the office of the deputy commissioner declared the closure of all the educational institutions with effect from April 27 to May 11.

On Monday evening, Kamrup Metro reported 1153 fresh cases of COVID-19.

The educational institutions (government and non-government) includes colleges, universities, coaching institutions, and all category of students hostels.

However, online classes have to be made available for the concerned students.

An official release from the Deputy Commissioner and Chairman District Disaster Management Authority of Kamrup Metro, “…as active COVID-19 cases have crossed the 1000 mark on a particular day in Kamrup Metropolitan District, all the educational institutions (government and non-government) including colleges, universities, coaching institutions, and all category of students hostels w.e.f 27th April 2021 to 11th May 2021. However, online classes have to be made available for the concerned students”.

Earlier today, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had advised the Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner to shut down all educational institutions including hostels for 15 days.

The minister tweeted on Monday evening: With cases in Kamrup Metro exceeding 1000, I’ve advised DC to shut down all educational institutions including hostels for 15 days for now. All other districts, where the numbers reach a threshold that require such measures, shall follow suit. Staying home is your safety.