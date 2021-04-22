All Educational Institutions To Be Closed In Guwahati Only After Detection of 1000 COVID Cases

By Pratidin Bureau
Keeping in view of the spiralling cases of COVID-19 in Guwahati, the deputy commissioner and district magistrate of Kamrup Metro on Thursday evening have announced that only after “detection of 1000 cases on the particular day”, the closure of all educational institutions in the district will be enforced and remain in effect till May 4.

All educational institutions comprises both public and private; including schools, colleges, universities, coaching centres, and all categories of students hostels.

However, for the continuous education process, online classes have to be mandatorily conducted.

As of Wednesday, Kamrup Metro recorded 674 active cases of COVID-19. According to the data of National Health Mission in Assam, Kamrup Metro has registered a total of 3,755 cases between April 12 to 21.

