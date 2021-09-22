All High Schools In Assam To Be Upgraded To Higher Secondary By 2022: Ranoj Pegu

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Wednesday that all the high schools in the state will be upgraded to Higher Secondary by 2022.

The Education Minister made this announcement on Wednesday while addressing a special programme by the Education Department on establishment of Training Centre of Public Works Department.

The Education Minister also felicitated the teachers who have received National and State awards for their excellent service.

Pegu said, “The awards have been given to some selected teachers for their excellent service. The committee that was set up in Teachers’ Day shall remain till 2022 and it will evaluate the performances of all the teachers.”

The minister further said that continuous training will be given to the teachers and the co-operation from all the teachers is expected by him in the training sessions.

Additionally, Pegu also added that special schemes are being introduced to popularise science in academic field in the state. The science teachers will be trained through advanced technology, informed Ranoj Pegu.

“Education will be restructured under education policy,” added Ranoj Pegu.

The Minister has also informed that datas have been collected from several districts for the amalgamation of schools and the process to merge schools will also begin soon.

As told by the Education Minister, nearly 3000 schools will be abolished under the amalgamation of schools.

Further, the minister also added that all the high schools will be upgraded to Higher Secondary by 2022.

Teachers must apply online from 2022 for state awards, added Pegu.