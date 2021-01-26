All Indians Supporting Farmers’ Protest Are Terrorists: Kangana

In yet another controversial statement, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday termed all Indians who are supporting the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws as “terrorists” and should be jailed.

“Six brands cancelled contracts with me some were already signed some were closing n said I called Farmer terrorists so they can’t have me as an ambassador. Today I want to say each and every Indian who is supporting these riots is also a terrorist including anti national brands,” Kangana Ranaut tweeted on Republic Day.

“Sick and tired of riots and blood bath almost every month , Delhi, Bangalore and now again Delhi #RedFort,” the actress wrote in a separate tweet.

The actress also shared a video message in Hindi saying – “”We have become a joke before the world today. We have no prestige left. We don`t care if the Prime Minister of another nation is our guest, we can sit naked in front of them. If this goes on, there will be no progress in this country. Whoever supports this so-called farmers` protest should be jailed. They have reduced our nation, its government and Supreme Court into a joke.”

Kangana reportedly referred to the tractor rally carried out by the protesting farmers in the national capital, leaving a trail of vandalism, violence and hooliganism.

For over 2 months, the farmers have been protesting peacefully at various borders of Delhi against the three new farm laws enacted by the union government last year in September. It however turned violent today as they marched inside the Red Fort and hoisted their flags. A farmer also died after his speeding tractor overturned during the rally.