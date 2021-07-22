All NLFB Militants To Lay Down Arms Today: CM Sarma

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
nlfb
File Image

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday informed that all cadres of the newly formed insurgent group National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) will lay down their arms and surrender to authorities.

The outfit, which was mostly active in the BTR region, was created after some NDFB cadres led by M Batha returned to the forest following the signing of the third Bodo Peace Accord in January last year.

“People”s trust in the Govt policies is reflected by NLFB”s decision to return to the mainstream today. I welcome their homecoming,” Sarma tweeted.

He further asserted that the state government is committed to protect the unique socio-cultural and political identity of the Bodo people.            

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta also confirmed the same.

As per sources, close to 60 cadres will surrender today, many of whom have rewards on their heads.

