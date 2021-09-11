Top StoriesWorld

All-Out War With Russia A Possibility: Ukrainian Prez

By Pratidin Bureau

After losing over a thousand lives in the last seven years in an undeclared war with Russia, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zekenskiy stated on Friday that an “all-out war” with the neighbouring state is a much ‘possibility’ even though it is ‘unfortunate’.

However, the Ukrainian president also said that to prevent an unprecedented war, he would first like to discuss with the Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

“It’s the worst thing that could happen, but unfortunately there is that possibility,” Zelenskiy was quoted as saying during the Yalta European Strategy (YES) summit.

“All-out war would be the biggest blunder on Russia’s part,” the Ukrainian president was also quoted in a report by the Independent. “It’s a spooky scenario but unfortunately it isn’t unlikely. The danger is reaching a point of no return,” he said.

According to the Reuters news agency, Zelenskiy said yesterday, “Honestly, I don’t have time to think about him,” referring to Russian President Putin, “I’m more interested in whether we can really meet substantively, not declaratively as he does with some states.”

The conflict began when Russia seized the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine eastern Ukraine in 2014 and has killed 14,000 people since then.

