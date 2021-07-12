All Shops To Remain Closed For 2 Days In Golaghat

In view of the rising cases of Covid-19, the district administration of Golaghat has ordered a shutdown of grocery shops, retail shops, vegetable and fruit vendors for the next two days.

However, pharmacy and milk vending points will remain open.

Official notification of the district administration stated, “…to stop the spread of the disease all the grocery shops, retail shops, vegetable and fruit vendors except pharmacy and milk vending points will remain closed for two days i.e. on 13/07/2021 (Tuesday) and 14/7/2021 (Wednesday) in the entire Golaghat district”.

The order is made under the regulations of “The Assam Covid-19 Regulations, 2020 of Section 2(1).

Any violation of the order will always invite action under the provisions of the Assam Covid-19 Containment Regulations, 2020 and Disaster Management Act, 2005 besides U/S 188 IPC and other relevant laws thereof.

The district has been reporting the highest cases in the last few days and the active caseload has touched 2,474.