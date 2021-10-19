All TET Teachers To Be Re-examined

All school inspectors of 21 districts have been instructed to submit a complete report on Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) qualified teachers’ testimonials by October 22 by the state directorate of secondary education. An official said that the recent fake TET row has prompted the Assam government to re-examine the testimonials of all TET qualified teachers employed in the last five years.

Many teachers are currently employed in various high schools in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) including the districts of Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, and Kokrajhar with bogus TET certificates. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to look into the matter and the CID has detained 36 teachers who were in charge of jobs based on bogus TET certifications.

The state education department appointed 5,592 TET qualified applicants as post-graduate teachers (PGTs) and graduate teachers (GTs) between October 2016 and September 2021, sources said. 44 PGTs and 29 GTs were among the 73 TET teachers who were recruited in 2016-17. The numbers increased to 337 PGTs and 886 GTs among 1,223 TET qualified teachers recruited in 2017-2018.

While no appointments were done in 2019-20, 4,192 TET teachers were appointed in 2021-22. The education department thus has instructed the school inspectors to submit a report containing the date of appointment, year of TET clearance, roll number TET cleared candidates, percentage of TET marks, candidate’s contact information, and the institutions where they are employed, for all TET qualified appointments.