All that you need to know about GUWAHATI's odd-even rule

By Pratidin Bureau
Amid the alarming spike in the number of coronavirus cases in India, steps have been taken to restrict the movement of permitted vehicles engaged in essential services within Guwahati city from Friday.

Accordingly, even for vehicles having official permission, only those vehicles having even number registration numbers will be allowed to ply tomorrow.

Similarly, on the day after tomorrow, i.e. on Saturday; only those vehicles having odd-number registration numbers will be permitted. On Sunday again, the even-numbers vehicles will be permitted.

However, the following categories of vehicles are exempted from this order. Ambulances, Doctors, Health workers, Press, on-duty government officials, Water carrier vehicles and full-body goods carrying trucks.

