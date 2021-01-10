All-Women Air India Cockpit Crew Enroute Bengaluru

The all-women Air India cockpit crew has set out on a historic journey, by operating the inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight.

Captain Zoya Aggarwal, Captain Papagari Thanmai, Captain Akansha Sonaware and Captain Shivani Manhas are flying AI176 left San Francisco on Saturday at 8.30 PM (local time) and would arrive in Bengaluru at 3.45 AM on Monday, according to Air India sources, reported PTI.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, “Way to go girls! Professional, qualified & confident, the all women cockpit crew takes off from San Francisco to Bengaluru on @airindiain’s flight to fly over the North Pole.

Air India has said this will be the longest commercial flight with a flight time of 17 hours in the world to be operated by it or any other airline in India, the report said.

Air India too expressed its elation when it tweeted, “Imagine this : -All Women Cockpit Crew. -Longest flight into India. -Crossing the North Pole It’s here & happening! Records broken. History in the making by AI176 from @flySFO to @BLRAirport. AI 176 is cruising at 30000 feet.”