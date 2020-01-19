All-women anti-CAA rally in Guwahati

After a month of continuous protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the State, the Assamese women have now come out to the street in protest against the law. A huge all-women rally was taken out in protest against the CAA in Guwahati on Sunday.

The rally was taken out from Latasil at 11 AM and concluded at Chandmari. It was led by actor Barsha Rani Bishaya. She has been vocal against the act from the beginning.

The women protesters shouted various slogans against the government and demanded the Centre to exempt Assam from the act. Hundreds of women protesters took part in the anti-CAA rally in the city.