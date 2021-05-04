All Workplaces To Be Shut By 2 PM: Assam Govt

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
As part of the consolidated and revised guidelines for all the districts for containment of Covid pandemic in Assam, the state government said all offices both private and public offices will shutdown at 2 PM on all days.

Further the order said that only 50 per cent employees can work from office.

However, the directives will not be applicable for organizations rendering essential/emergency services, law enforcement services, and election work.

The notice also stated that pregnant women employees and women with children of 5 years or below working any government/PSU/financial institutions/private organisations irrespective of their grade shall be eligible to work from home.

Moreover, persons with disabilities (PWDs) working in any government/PSU/financial institutions/private organisations shall be exempted from attending duties, but, are encouraged to work from home.

