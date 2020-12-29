Allahabad HC Reunites Interfaith Couple, Says Woman Has Freewill

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday reunited a Hindu woman with her Muslim husband saying that an “adult woman has a choice to live her life on her own terms”. The court observed that the woman married him out of her own free will and not forced.

The court also quashed a FIR lodged against the husband on the charges of abduction.

A Bench of Justice Pankaj Naqvi and Justice Vivek Agarwal was hearing a habeas corpus plea filed by the man (Salman), who submitted before the Court that his wife (Shikha) had been sent to her parents by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), against her wishes.

As per reports, the woman’s father had filed a lawsuit against the husband claiming abduction of his daughter and forcing her for marriage. The woman later decided to move court along with her husband.

Furthermore, the court also directed the Etah police to give protection to the couple. The Etah CJM Court had earlier sent the woman to the Child Welfare Committee. Later she was sent into the custody of her parents against her will. The Allahabad High Court subsequently termed it to be a “wrong” move.

