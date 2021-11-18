Alliance Air to Launch Guwahati-Shillong-Dimapur Flight Services

Alliance Air to launch flight operations from Guwahati to Shillong and onwards to Dimapur and back from November 22.

The airlines in a statement said the flights will operate under Government of India RCS Udan scheme. It will deploy its 70-seater luxurious aircraft to connect these cities.

The flight will operate 4 days a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday). Flight 9I 735 will depart from Guwahati at 12.20 pm and arrive in Shillong at 1.30 am, the Alliance Air in its statement said.

Flight 9I 735 will depart from Shillong at 1.30 pm and arrive in Dimapur at 2.20 pm. Flight 9I 736 will depart from Dimapur at 2. 50 pm and arrive in Shillong at 3. 40. Flight 9I 736 will depart from Shillong at 4.05 pm and arrive in Guwahati at 5. 10 pm, it added.

All-inclusive attractive one-way Inaugural fares for Guwahati-Shillong will be starting at Rs 1786, Shillong-Dimapur will be starting at Rs 1887, Dimapur-Shillong will be starting at Rs 2302, Shillong-Guwahati will be starting at Rs 1786 only.

These flights of Alliance Air will open a seamless gateway and smooth aerial access option for nature lovers, travelers, tourists etc.

With these new flights, travelers from Guwahati, Shillong, Dimapur will get multiple options for onward connectivity to the rest of the country.

