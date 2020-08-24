Alliance of Congress-AIUDF Won’t Harm BJP: M H Khan

By Pratidin Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Minority Morcha President, Assam Pradesh Muktar Hussain Khan on Monday said that the alliance of Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) will not affect the saffron party.

Addressing the media, the president said that the BJP will get much more votes than Congress and AIUDF adding that the result of the 2021 assembly election will be better than last election.

He also claimed that the BJP will also win from Mangaldoi, Sorbhog, Borkhetri etc.

The President demanded to give 20 seats to the minority morcha.

A 83 member committee of the minority morcha has also been formed today.

