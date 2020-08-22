“Allow Inter-State Movement Of People, Goods”: Centre To States

The Centre on Saturday has asked all states to lift all restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of goods and persons amid the unlocking process.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla after communicating with chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories said that local level restrictions on movement of people and goods are impacting supply chains nationwide resulting in disruption of economic activity and also leading to unemployment.

The fifth paragraph of Unlock 3 guidelines clearly state that there shall be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods, he said in the letter.

The guidelines also state that no separate permission, approval or e-permit is required for movement of persons and goods for cross land border trade treaties with neighbouring countries.

Such restrictions amount to violation of guidelines issued by Union Ministry of Home Affairs under provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, said the home secretary.

The letter requested state governments to lift the restrictions and ensure that MHA guidelines are followed during the unlocking phase. The unlock process started on June 1 with opening up of offices and industrial activities across the country.