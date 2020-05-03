Alternative academic calendar for classes IX and X released

Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, on Saturday released the alternative academic calendar for Classes IX and X. It provided guidelines to teachers on the use of various technological methods and social media tools for imparting education in fun-filled, interesting ways, which can be used by the students even while at home.

Speaking on the occasion in New Delhi, the Minister said that the calendar also guides teachers to further guide parents and students through SMS on mobile phones or through voice calls. Parents are expected to help elementary stage students to implement this Calendar.

He also informed that alternative academic calendar for Classes XI and XII and subject areas will be released very soon. He added that this calendar will cater to the need of all children including Divyang children (Children with Special Need).

It may be mentioned here that the calendar also gives space to the strategies of reducing stress and anxiety among teachers, students and parents. The calendar includes links for Chapter wise e-content available on the e-pathshala, NROER and DIKSHA portal of GoI.

Click here for the alternative academic calendar for IX and X: