AMA Donates Rs.50,000 To CM Relief Fund

A team of four members from Assam Mountaineering Association visited the Honorable Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday and donated Rs. 50,000 to the CM Relief Fund.

The team met with the CM at Administrative Staff College of Assam at Khanapara.

An amount of 50,000, a memento, a praising letter along with a fulam gamusa was handed over by the team to the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

The fund was collected from donation by members of the Assam Mountaineering Association.

Further, the team discussed on forthcoming expedition planned by the Association including expedition to Mt. Everest in the year 2022 with CM Sarma.

